Fitness group leads special workout on USS Yorktown deck

Charleston-based men’s fitness and leadership group, Holy City F3, held the unique workout to...
Charleston-based men’s fitness and leadership group, Holy City F3, held the unique workout to celebrate its 10th anniversary.(Erin Foushee)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Over 350 people got their work out in on top of the USS Yorktown Saturday morning.

Charleston-based men’s fitness and leadership group, Holy City F3, held the unique workout to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Ian Anderson, the head of F3 Charleston, calls the peer-led group a leadership development group disguised as a workout.

“All men are welcome to show up to a workout and strengthen their body,” Anderson said. “But they will soon find that they were created to lead, love, and serve their families and their communities. We are making real change in the Lowcountry by encouraging men to live for something bigger than themselves.”

Holy City F3 members John Clendaniel and Jed Wiseman led the workout, which featured 360 men and their families.

Some traveled from all across the state to make it to Mount Pleasant for the event.

“The turnout exceeded our expectations,” Anderson said.

F3 started in 2011 in Charlotte, North Carolina., and has grown to more than 46 states and 3,600 scheduled workouts each week, according to a news release.

