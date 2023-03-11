SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Grand Slams Help Gamecocks to a Run-Rule Win over Bethune-Cookman

By USC Athletics
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team hit five home runs, including a pair of grand slams, on its way to a 20-3, 7-inning win over Bethune-Cookman Friday night (March 10) at Founders Park.

Dylan Brewer belted his grand slam in the fourth, part of a nine-run inning for the Gamecocks. Will McGillis had his grand slam in the eight-run sixth frame. Cole Messina had two home runs and drove in four while Gavin Casas belted his ninth of the season.

Brewer had a game high five RBI, while McGillis and Messina had the four on the night. Talmadge LeCroy was 2-for-3 with three runs scored.

Will Sanders earned the win on the mound, striking out eight in six innings. He allowed five this and three runs with a run. Austin Williamson pitched a scoreless seventh in the win.

POSTGAME NOTES

• The last time the Gamecocks hit two grand slams was on Feb. 27, 2016, when Alex Destino and John Jones did the trick in a win over Penn State.

• The Gamecocks have now scored in double figures in nine games this season and have two 20-run contests.

• Carolina now has 43 home runs on the season. The Gamecocks had 58 in all of 2022.

• Sanders picked up his 15th win as a Gamecock.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Bethune-Cookman will wrap up the series with a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon (March 11) at 1 p.m. Both games will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh and Brooklynn White are asked to stand so witness Chris Wilson can see them...
Girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh files 2nd report on reporter intrusions
Just after 12:45 p.m., deputies tried to stop a car on Highway 165 near the Ravenel area,...
Deputies: Man who fled traffic stop believed to be ‘armed and dangerous’
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey has announced he will not seek an eighth term as mayor of...
N. Charleston mayor won’t seek reelection; Police chief issues statement
From left to right, defense attorney Jim Griffin, Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick...
Attorneys file notice of appeal in Alex Murdaugh conviction, sentence

Latest News

Virginia guard Kihei Clark, left, shoots as Clemson guard Brevin Galloway (11) defends during...
No. 13 Virginia tops Clemson 76-56 to reach ACC title game
Charleston Southern baseball
Dawgs Down Bucs in High-Scoring Affair
Coastal Carolina baseball
Chants Use 10-Run Seventh Inning to Double Up Illini 16-8
The Stingrays earned a 5-2 win in Florida over the Everblades on Friday
Stingrays Clamp Down on Florida in 5-2 Victory