SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police: Midlands juvenile shoots at grandparents, kills grandfather

The juvenile, whose name was not released, is charged with murder, attempted murder and use of...
The juvenile, whose name was not released, is charged with murder, attempted murder and use of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Cayce Police Department.(AP)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAYCE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in the Midlands say a juvenile is facing charges after they fatally shot their grandfather and tried to shoot their grandmother.

The juvenile, whose name was not released, is charged with murder, attempted murder and use of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Cayce Police Department.

Officers were called at 3 p.m. on Friday about gunshots fired at a home on Sunnyside Drive.

At the scene, police say they discovered the juvenile had shot and killed his grandfather. The juvenile also shot at their grandmother, who was not hit by a bullet; however, she was still hurt by the juvenile, according to the department.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet released a motive for the shooting; however, they say the investigation is ongoing.

“The matter will be adjudicated through the Family Court system and the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice,” the police department stated in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime-Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or the Cayce Police Department at 803-794-0456.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lowcountry man scratched his way to becoming a millionaire.
‘I’m shocked’: Lowcountry man becomes millionaire
From left to right, defense attorney Jim Griffin, Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick...
Attorneys file notice of appeal in Alex Murdaugh conviction, sentence
Buster Murdaugh and Brooklynn White are asked to stand so witness Chris Wilson can see them...
Girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh files 2nd report on reporter intrusions
The FBI has filed two search warrants in connection to the death of a passenger aboard a...
FBI files search warrants in ‘suspicious’ death aboard Carnival Sunshine
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

The Federal Aviation Administration cleared the Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Friday to resume...
FAA clears Boeing to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliners
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mt. Pleasant Police arrest NC man on child sex charges
Rev. Randolph Miller is a Beaufort native who went through the Charleston county public school...
Charleston reverend recognized for service
It happened at 6:56 p.m. US 17 near Old Plantation Drive.
1 dead, 2 hurt after Georgetown Co. crash