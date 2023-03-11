Rain chances increase this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We have a half and half weekend on the way! Temperatures will warm from the 40s in the morning to the mid 60s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Take advantage of the dry weather today because another storm system will move across the area tomorrow afternoon through Monday morning. Clouds will increase tomorrow with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Showers will continue through Sunday night but should wrap up by the morning commute on Monday. A cold front will move through on Monday bringing a cool down for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will range from the upper 50s to low 60s with morning lows in the 30s for many by Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning. Temperatures will trend warmer for the second half of next week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 65, Low 47.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. PM Showers. High 67, Low 56.

MONDAY: Clouds to Sunshine. High 68, Low 39.

TUESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 59, Low 38.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 62, Low 40.

