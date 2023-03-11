SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SC House OKs $1.3 billion for new electric SUV plant

The plan would borrow nothing, instead paying the entire amount through surpluses the state has...
The plan would borrow nothing, instead paying the entire amount through surpluses the state has managed to save over the past few years as the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t hurt the amount of tax revenue South Carolina collects as much as feared.(WCSC/WIS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House on Thursday approved a $1.3 billion package to help attract a new electric vehicle plant backed by the Volkswagen Group to a site near Columbia.

The plan would borrow nothing, instead paying the entire amount through surpluses the state has managed to save over the past few years as the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t hurt the amount of tax revenue South Carolina collects as much as feared.

Scout Motors Inc. and South Carolina officials announced plans Monday to start building new Scout vehicles, powered this time by electricity, for the first time since 1980. They hope to hire 4,000 workers for its $2 billion plant.

Related: Advocacy organization supports Dominion Energy plan for EV charging stations

They are reviving the name and style of the original Scout SUVs made by International Harvester in the 1970s and 1980s.

After one more routine vote, the proposal will go to the Senate. Members approved the package on a 96-12 vote Thursday.

The state’s $1.3 billion will build a new exchange on Interstate 77 and a railroad bridge over the highway for the plant.

The state is giving Scout a $200 million loan to stabilize the soil at the site and a $400 million grant for the company to use how it wishes during construction.

Copyright 2023 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh and Brooklynn White are asked to stand so witness Chris Wilson can see them...
Girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh files 2nd report on reporter intrusions
Just after 12:45 p.m., deputies tried to stop a car on Highway 165 near the Ravenel area,...
Deputies: Man who fled traffic stop believed to be ‘armed and dangerous’
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey has announced he will not seek an eighth term as mayor of...
N. Charleston mayor won’t seek reelection; Police chief issues statement
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Officers responded to the area of Dorchester Road and Cross County Road. That is near the...
Police respond to ‘possible shooting’ near N. Charleston shopping center

Latest News

It happened at 6:56 p.m. US 17 near Old Plantation Drive.
1 dead, 2 hurt after Georgetown Co. crash
The sheriff’s office responded around 10:30 p.m. to the 1900th block of Central Park Rd.
3 shot at James Island home, deputies say
Georgetown Police were called to 310 Alex Alford Dr. for reports of gunshots in the area around...
17-year-old killed in Georgetown Co. shooting identified
Deputies responded just before 3:40 p.m. to the 4400th block of Garwood Dr. That is in the...
1 hurt in Charleston Co. shooting