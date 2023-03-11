SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Skier Shiffrin wins slalom for record World Cup win 87

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin checks her time at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's...
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin checks her time at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom race, in Are, Sweden, Friday, March 10, 2023. Shiffrin has won her record-tying 86th World Cup race with victory in a giant slalom, matched the overall record set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark 34 years ago.(AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARE, Sweden (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin set the outright World Cup record for most career victories with 87 by winning a slalom Saturday.

Shiffrin broke a tie with Ingemar Stenmark on the all-time overall winners list between men and women. The Swede competed in the 1970s and 80s.

Shiffrin had matched Stenmark’s mark of 86 wins with victory in a giant slalom Friday.

“Pretty hard to comprehend,” Shiffrin said about the record.

After finishing the final run, the American crouched and rested her head on her knees. Her bother, Taylor Shiffrin, then came out and hugged her during the winners ceremony.

“My brother and sister-in-law are here and I didn’t know they were coming, that makes this so special,” Shiffrin said.

Saturday’s result marked the American’s sixth slalom win of the season and the record-extending 53rd career win in the discipline.

Shiffrin dominated the first run and posted the fifth-fastest time in the second to beat Swiss skier Wendy Holdener by 0.92 seconds.

Thrird-place home favorite Anna Swenn Larsson was the last racer to finish within a second of Shiffrin’s time.

“The best feeling is to ski on the second run when of course you want to win, you have a lead so you have to be sort of be smart but also, I just wanted to be fast, too, and ski the second run like its own race,” Shiffrin said.

“I did exactly that and that is amazing.”

Shiffrin has already locked up her fifth overall championship and the discipline titles in slalom and GS.

“It’s nice to race today. After such an incredible day yesterday, I feel like no pressure,” Shiffrin said after the opening run.

The victory gave Shiffrin the outright record 12 years to the day after her first race on the World Cup, as a 15-year-old at a GS in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic.

Shiffrin is set to compete in three more races this season at next week’s World Cup Finals.

The race took place at a venue where many key moments in Shiffrin’s career happened. At the Swedish lakeside resort, she earned her first World Cup win in 2012 and took slalom gold at the 2019 world championships to become the first skier to win the world title in one discipline four times in a row.

However, Are was also the place where she sustained a knee injury that kept her away from the slopes for two months in the 2015-16 season, and where she was due to race again in March 2020 after the death of her father the previous month, but those races were called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh and Brooklynn White are asked to stand so witness Chris Wilson can see them...
Girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh files 2nd report on reporter intrusions
Just after 12:45 p.m., deputies tried to stop a car on Highway 165 near the Ravenel area,...
Deputies: Man who fled traffic stop believed to be ‘armed and dangerous’
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey has announced he will not seek an eighth term as mayor of...
N. Charleston mayor won’t seek reelection; Police chief issues statement
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Officers responded to the area of Dorchester Road and Cross County Road. That is near the...
Police respond to ‘possible shooting’ near N. Charleston shopping center

Latest News

It happened at 6:56 p.m. US 17 near Old Plantation Drive.
1 dead, 2 hurt after Georgetown Co. crash
The sheriff’s office responded around 10:30 p.m. to the 1900th block of Central Park Rd.
3 shot at James Island home, deputies say
Georgetown Police were called to 310 Alex Alford Dr. for reports of gunshots in the area around...
17-year-old killed in Georgetown Co. shooting identified
Deputies responded just before 3:40 p.m. to the 4400th block of Garwood Dr. That is in the...
1 hurt in Charleston Co. shooting