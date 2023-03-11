SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Stingrays Clamp Down on Florida in 5-2 Victory

The Stingrays earned a 5-2 win in Florida over the Everblades on Friday
The Stingrays earned a 5-2 win in Florida over the Everblades on Friday(South Carolina Stingrays)
By SC Stingrays
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:33 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTERO, FL – The South Carolina Stingrays (33-18-4-1) posted five goals on the Florida Everblades (31-17-4-4) in a 5-2 defeat on Friday evening at Hertz Arena.

South Carolina took a 1-0 lead at the 7:20 mark of the opening stanza as Kevin O’Neil found the back of the net for his 17th goal of the season. On the man advantage, O’Neil sniped a shot over the blocker of Cam Johnson for the early lead.

Ryan Scarfo doubled the lead 26 seconds later as he flipped a shot under the blocker of Johnson. Scarfo collected the loose puck and shoveled the puck past the Florida netminder for the 2-0 lead.

Over halfway into the middle frame, Anthony Del Gaizo struck for his 13th marker of the year. Del Gaizo fought a loose puck past a flurry of defenders to expand the South Carolina advantage to three goals at the 12:33 mark of the second period.

With time winding down in the middle stanza, Lawton Courtnall deflected a puck over the glove of Johnson for the 4-0 advantage. Wardley fed Courtnall between the circles where the forward redirected the shot past the goaltender with 29 seconds remaining.

Bear Hughes closed out the period with under three seconds left on the clock to beat a sprawling netminder. Hughes one-timed a pass from Wilkins into the back of the net for his team-leading 20th tuck of the year for the 5-0 lead at the end of two periods.

Evan Fitzpatrick relieved Johnson at the start of the third period and Florida rallied around their new netminder with a pair of goals beginning with Jake Smith’s power play tally at the 7:48 mark. Smith fired a one-timer from the left circle that snuck past Tyler Wall for the first goal of the contest.

Stefan Leblanc added the second Everblades’ goal of the match with 5:25 left in regulation as he flipped a shot over the glove of Wall. Leblanc shed his defender and ended up in front of the net, crossing through the crease for the marker. Wall stopped 33 total shots in the game to earn his 13th win of the season.

The Stingrays return to Hertz Arena tomorrow, March 11th to complete a three-game series against the Florida Everblades beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh and Brooklynn White are asked to stand so witness Chris Wilson can see them...
Girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh files 2nd report on reporter intrusions
Just after 12:45 p.m., deputies tried to stop a car on Highway 165 near the Ravenel area,...
Deputies: Man who fled traffic stop believed to be ‘armed and dangerous’
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey has announced he will not seek an eighth term as mayor of...
N. Charleston mayor won’t seek reelection; Police chief issues statement
From left to right, defense attorney Jim Griffin, Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick...
Attorneys file notice of appeal in Alex Murdaugh conviction, sentence

Latest News

Virginia guard Kihei Clark, left, shoots as Clemson guard Brevin Galloway (11) defends during...
No. 13 Virginia tops Clemson 76-56 to reach ACC title game
Grand Slams Help Gamecocks to a Run-Rule Win over Bethune-Cookman
Charleston Southern baseball
Dawgs Down Bucs in High-Scoring Affair
Coastal Carolina baseball
Chants Use 10-Run Seventh Inning to Double Up Illini 16-8