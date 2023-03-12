SC Lottery
Berkeley Co. School District hosts recruitment fair

The Berkeley County School District held its annual Spring Recruitment Fair Saturday.
By Marissa Lute
Updated: 1 hour ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District held its annual Spring Recruitment Fair Saturday.

The district says approximately 200 teachers registered for the event. Attendees had the opportunity to meet with administrators from all 48 schools within the district. Organizers say many interviews were held on the spot, and several of those in attendance walked away with offers.

If you weren’t able to attend Saturday’s event, and you’re interested in career opportunities with the Berkeley County School District, click here.

