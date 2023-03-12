SC Lottery
Boy, 3, in critical condition after being found unresponsive at hotel pool

Police say a 3-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was found unresponsive at a hotel pool in Nashville, Tennessee.(Source: Public Domain Pictures)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police say a 3-year-old boy from Illinois was hospitalized in critical condition after he was found unresponsive at a hotel pool in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 3-year-old boy went swimming Friday evening with his 5-year-old brother in the indoor pool at the Ramada by Wyndham Hotel, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The boys’ mother was taking a nap, while the mother’s friend watched them in the pool, WSMV reports.

The mother’s friend left the boys alone for an undetermined amount of time and returned to find the 3-year-old unresponsive, according to police.

Police say the boy remains in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The incident is under investigation.

