Chants Drop Saturday Contest to Illinois 13-3

CONWAY, S.C. – After scoring 16 runs in Friday night’s series opener, including 10 runs in the seventh inning alone, the Chanticleers’ offense struggled on Saturday in a 13-3 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini in game two of the three-game non-conference series at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.

The loss snapped the Chanticleers’ winning streak at five consecutive games.

The highlights for the Men in Teal on Saturday were second baseman and lead-off hitter Payton Eeles (4-for-5, HR, RBI, 2 runs) recording four hits, including a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning, while sophomore relief pitcher Darin Horn (5.2 IP, 4 hits, 4 runs, 4 ER, 10 K) struck out 10 hitters over a career-high 5.2 innings of work.

In addition to Eeles’ four hits, freshman Caden Bodine (2-for-4, BB, RBI) and sophomore Derek Bender (2-for-5) had two hits apiece, with Bender extending his hitting streak to 11-straight games.

The Chanticleers’ offense, which entered the game hitting .350 on the season with two outs, went 0-for-8 on the day with two outs and left 12 runners on base compared to the Illini’s six runners.

While the Chants struck out 13 Illinois hitters, the Illini also had 14 base hits, including two hits apiece from four different players in Ryan Moerman (2-for-5, HR, 4 RBIs, run), Camden Janik (2-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 runs), Jacob Schroeder (2-for-5, 3B, 2 RBIs, 2 runs), and Julius Hejza (2-for-5, 3 RBIs).

The loss fell to starter Levi Huesman (1-1), as the Coastal freshman lefty struggled with his command early and gave up four runs, on three hits, two walks, one hit batter, and one strikeout over 1.1 innings.

Illinois reliever Joseph Glassey (2-0) picked up the win, as the righty held Coastal to just three hits, three walks, and nine strikeouts over 4.2-scoreless innings of work out of the bullpen. He entered the game in the fifth inning for Julius Sanchez, as the starter gave up three runs, two of which were earned, on six hits, two walks, two hit batters, and three strikeouts over 4.1 innings in the start.

Both teams scored early, as Illinois loaded the bases in the top of the first inning and pushed across one run on a 4-6-3 double play to take an early 1-0 lead, only to see the Chanticleers’ Eeles tie the game up just one batter into the bottom half of the inning with a solo home run to left field, his second home run of the season.

With the help of a hit batter and a wild pitch, Illinois pushed across three runs in the top of the second inning on a wild pitch with the bases loaded, an RBI ground out, and a sacrifice fly to pull back out in front at 4-1.

Coastal got one run back in the bottom of the second inning on a Zack Beach sacrifice fly but saw the Illini tack on three more runs in the top of the third on a three-run home run to left field by Moerman to put the visitors on top at 7-2 midway through the third inning.

Looking for a big inning of their own in the bottom of the third, the Chants put runners on first and second with no outs for Bodine, who lined a single to right field to score Eeles from second base. However, on the play, CCU had a runner thrown out at third base, which killed the momentum of the inning as the home team couldn’t score another run in the inning and trailed 7-3 after three complete.

The Chants would not score for the remainder of the game, while the Illini added one run in the top of the fifth on a Moerman RBI single, three more in the eighth on a Janik solo home run and back-to-back RBI base hits from Schroeder and Hejza, and finally, two more runs in the top of the ninth on a fielder’s choice and a two-out RBI single to put the final score at 13-3.

Coastal (9-5) and Illinois (7-5) will play the rubber game of the three-game series tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. ET.

