Charleston’s streak snapped in finale loss to William & Mary

William & Mary used multi-run innings in the first, fourth and sixth to snap Charleston’s 10-game win streak Sunday by a 12-3 final score.
By CofC Athletics
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - William & Mary used multi-run innings in the first, fourth and sixth to snap Charleston’s 10-game win streak Sunday by a 12-3 final score.

Leading Off

Final Score: William & Mary 12, Charleston 3

Location: Williamsburg, Va.

Records: William & Mary (8-8, 1-2 CAA), Charleston (11-4, 2-1 CAA)

How It Happened

William & Mary scored two runs in the first inning, the first coming across on back-to-back doubles.

Jared Kirven got Charleston back within 2-1 on an RBI groundout in the fourth and Luke Wood added an RBI on a fielder’s choice in the fifth.

The Tribe extended their lead to 5-1 in the fourth on a Ben Williamson home run then broke it open with six runs in the home half of the sixth.

Notes

Charleston moved to 7-2 all-time in CAA-opening series with the weekend win and 4-1 under head coach Chad Holbrook.

The Cougars also improved their head-to-head record against William & Mary to 25-12 all-time.

Will Baumhofer had a career-best three walks in the loss Sunday.

Up Next

Charleston heads to Clemson for a Tuesday afternoon battle with the Tigers. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. from Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

