The Citadel takes 2 from Holy Cross to complete sweep

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel Baseball(Live 5 News)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel scored 23 runs in the doubleheader on Saturday to sweep the three-game game series from Holy Cross inside the Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The Bulldogs won the first game of the doubleheader 11-4, before taking the nightcap, 12-1.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 11-12, Holy Cross 4-1

Records: Holy Cross (4-12), The Citadel (10-5)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel sweeps series 3-0

Game 1

How it Happened

  • The Crusaders got on the board in the first inning on a two-run single off the bat of Brendan Jones.
  • The Citadel got a run back in the second inning as Sawyer Reeves drew a leadoff walk and came in to score on a Noah Mitchell double down the third-base line.
  • The Bulldogs gained their first lead of the game in the third inning after Anthony Badala started the frame with a solo homer to left. The second run of the inning scored on a Sawyer Reeves single into the hole at short, and the throwing error that followed.
  • HC regained the lead in the fourth inning after a fielding error with two outs allowed one run to score and Chris Baillargeon followed with a RBI single to left.
  • A trio of errors by the Crusaders in the fourth allowed the Bulldogs to score two runs. The first run scored on a grounder off the bat of Badala, while the other on a groundout from Travis Lott.
  • The Bulldogs broke the game open in the sixth inning as Matthew Lively tripled to right to start the inning and scored on a Badala single into the hole at short. RBI singles from Luke Montenery and Wells Sykes came later in the inning before Noah Mitchell delivered a two-run triple off the wall in center. Mitchell would end up scoring the sixth run on a wild pitch.

Inside the Box Score

  • All nine Bulldogs in the starting lineup collected at least one hit as The Citadel had 11 hits on the day.
  • Anthony Badala led the way by going 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored.
  • Noah Mitchell added a double, triple and three RBIs.
  • Sam Swygert (2-0) picked up the win out of the bullpen as he allowed four hits and struck out six over 4.1 shutout innings.
  • The Bulldog pitching staff struck out 11 in the game, extending the streak to six-straight games with at least 10 strikeouts.

Game 2

How it Happened

  • The Bulldogs got the bats going in the third inning as they pushed across six runs in the inning. Dylan Costa drove in a run with a grounder to the right side before Luke Montenery plated a run with a base hit. Wells Sykes scored one with a sacrifice fly and Noah Mitchell drove in two more runs with a base hit through the left side.
  • The Citadel doubled the lead in the fourth inning as they got two-run singles from Sawyer Reeves, Mitchell and Garrett Dill.
  • HC got on the board in the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly from Connor Peek.

Inside the Box Score

  • Noah Mitchell had another strong game at the plate as he went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored.
  • He finished the doubleheader 4-for-9 with seven RBIs.
  • Sawyer Reeves drove in two runs and scored twice, while Garrett Dill drove in two and scored once.
  • Luke Montenery added two hits and scored a pair of runs.
  • All nine players in the starting lineup scored a run, while eight of the nine collected hits.
  • Ben Hutchins (2-1) allowed just three hits and struck out five over 5.0 shutout innings to pick up the victory.
  • Yates Bland, Chace Cooper and Conner Cummiskey each threw shutout innings.

On Deck

The Bulldogs return to action March 14 as they travel to face USC Upstate at 4 p.m.

