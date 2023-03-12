The Citadel takes 2 from Holy Cross to complete sweep

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel scored 23 runs in the doubleheader on Saturday to sweep the three-game game series from Holy Cross inside the Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The Bulldogs won the first game of the doubleheader 11-4, before taking the nightcap, 12-1.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 11-12, Holy Cross 4-1

Records: Holy Cross (4-12), The Citadel (10-5)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel sweeps series 3-0

Game 1

How it Happened

The Crusaders got on the board in the first inning on a two-run single off the bat of Brendan Jones.

The Citadel got a run back in the second inning as Sawyer Reeves drew a leadoff walk and came in to score on a Noah Mitchell double down the third-base line.

The Bulldogs gained their first lead of the game in the third inning after Anthony Badala started the frame with a solo homer to left. The second run of the inning scored on a Sawyer Reeves single into the hole at short, and the throwing error that followed.

HC regained the lead in the fourth inning after a fielding error with two outs allowed one run to score and Chris Baillargeon followed with a RBI single to left.

A trio of errors by the Crusaders in the fourth allowed the Bulldogs to score two runs. The first run scored on a grounder off the bat of Badala, while the other on a groundout from Travis Lott.