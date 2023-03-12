SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

College of Charleston Takes Series in 2-1 Saturday Win at William & Mary

By CofC Athletics
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Trey Pooser tossed six strong innings, William Privette nailed his second save in as many days and Will Baumhofer provided the game-winning RBI to lead College of Charleston (11-3, 2-0 CAA) to a 2-1 win over William & Mary (7-8, 0-2 CAA) Saturday and clinch the series.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 2, William & Mary 1

Location: Williamsburg, Va.

Records: Charleston (11-3, 2-0 CAA), William & Mary (7-8, 0-2 CAA)

How It Happened

• Charleston pushed the first run of the ballgame across the plate on a Trotter Harlan one-out single in the first inning. Harlan brought home Joseph Mershon who smacked his team-leading seventh double.

• William & Mary would get their only run of the game on a passed ball in the second.

• Will Baumhofer singled through the right side in the sixth inning giving the Cougars a 2-1 lead. The single was Baumhofer’s seventh RBI of the season and his second game-winning knock in as many days.

• The Tribe would threaten a few more times including loading the bases in the sixth inning, but Pooser would induce a ground ball to strand all three.

• William Privette came on in the eighth and induced a pop fly then struck out three batters and stranded the potential tying run at first.

Key Cougars

• Trey Pooser tossed 6 innings of one-run baseball (unearned) to grab his third-straight win.

• Will Baumhofer came up clutch again for Charleston delivering a one-out, sixth-inning single through the right side to score Luke Wood - the final tally of the ballgame.

• William Privette struck out three more batters for his second save in as many days and third of the week. Privette tossed the final 1.1 innings getting a popup to end the Tribe eighth-inning threat before striking out three in the ninth.

• Trotter Harlan got the Cougars on the board in the first inning smacking a single to right and scoring Joseph Mershon.

• Tanner McCallister made arguably one of the biggest defensive plays of the Cougars’ current win streak as he made a grab in right center, then caught a runner off second to erase a leadoff walk and William & Mary rally.

Notes

• Trey Pooser improved to 3-0 on the season tossing six innings of one-run ball - the lone run being unearned. Pooser lowered his ERA to 1.82 on the season - the best in the CAA among pitchers with at least 20 innings of work.

• Will Baumhofer gave the Cougars the go-ahead RBI once again, this time in the sixth inning on a single through the right side.

• William Privette collected his 16th career save and third of the week. Privette now sits T-6th in program history.

• The Cougars moved to 4-0 in one-run games on the season and secured their third-consecutive 2-1 win.

• Joseph Mershon moved his on-base streak to 14 with his first inning double - his team-leading seventh of the season.

• Charleston moved their win streak to 10 in the win and secured their 10th-straight win against the Tribe in the process.

• Saturday’s win gives Charleston their first win streak of 10-plus games since the 2009 season.

Up Next

Charleston goes for the series sweep of William & Mary Sunday with a 12 p.m. first pitch from Plumeri Park.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh and Brooklynn White are asked to stand so witness Chris Wilson can see them...
Girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh files 2nd report on reporter intrusions
Just after 12:45 p.m., deputies tried to stop a car on Highway 165 near the Ravenel area,...
Deputies: Man who fled traffic stop believed to be ‘armed and dangerous’
Officers responded to the area of Dorchester Road and Cross County Road. That is near the...
Police respond to ‘possible shooting’ near N. Charleston shopping center
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey has announced he will not seek an eighth term as mayor of...
N. Charleston mayor won’t seek reelection; Police chief issues statement
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

Clemson baseball
Clemson sweeps double header over Georgia State
Gamecocks Complete Sweep of Bethune-Cookman with Pair of Wins
Coastal Carolina baseball
Chants Drop Saturday Contest to Illinois 13-3
The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel takes 2 from Holy Cross to complete sweep