College of Charleston Takes Series in 2-1 Saturday Win at William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Trey Pooser tossed six strong innings, William Privette nailed his second save in as many days and Will Baumhofer provided the game-winning RBI to lead College of Charleston (11-3, 2-0 CAA) to a 2-1 win over William & Mary (7-8, 0-2 CAA) Saturday and clinch the series.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 2, William & Mary 1

Location: Williamsburg, Va.

Records: Charleston (11-3, 2-0 CAA), William & Mary (7-8, 0-2 CAA)

How It Happened

• Charleston pushed the first run of the ballgame across the plate on a Trotter Harlan one-out single in the first inning. Harlan brought home Joseph Mershon who smacked his team-leading seventh double.

• William & Mary would get their only run of the game on a passed ball in the second.

• Will Baumhofer singled through the right side in the sixth inning giving the Cougars a 2-1 lead. The single was Baumhofer’s seventh RBI of the season and his second game-winning knock in as many days.

• The Tribe would threaten a few more times including loading the bases in the sixth inning, but Pooser would induce a ground ball to strand all three.

• William Privette came on in the eighth and induced a pop fly then struck out three batters and stranded the potential tying run at first.

Key Cougars

• Trey Pooser tossed 6 innings of one-run baseball (unearned) to grab his third-straight win.

• Will Baumhofer came up clutch again for Charleston delivering a one-out, sixth-inning single through the right side to score Luke Wood - the final tally of the ballgame.

• William Privette struck out three more batters for his second save in as many days and third of the week. Privette tossed the final 1.1 innings getting a popup to end the Tribe eighth-inning threat before striking out three in the ninth.

• Trotter Harlan got the Cougars on the board in the first inning smacking a single to right and scoring Joseph Mershon.

• Tanner McCallister made arguably one of the biggest defensive plays of the Cougars’ current win streak as he made a grab in right center, then caught a runner off second to erase a leadoff walk and William & Mary rally.

Notes

• Trey Pooser improved to 3-0 on the season tossing six innings of one-run ball - the lone run being unearned. Pooser lowered his ERA to 1.82 on the season - the best in the CAA among pitchers with at least 20 innings of work.

• Will Baumhofer gave the Cougars the go-ahead RBI once again, this time in the sixth inning on a single through the right side.

• William Privette collected his 16th career save and third of the week. Privette now sits T-6th in program history.

• The Cougars moved to 4-0 in one-run games on the season and secured their third-consecutive 2-1 win.

• Joseph Mershon moved his on-base streak to 14 with his first inning double - his team-leading seventh of the season.

• Charleston moved their win streak to 10 in the win and secured their 10th-straight win against the Tribe in the process.

• Saturday’s win gives Charleston their first win streak of 10-plus games since the 2009 season.

Up Next

Charleston goes for the series sweep of William & Mary Sunday with a 12 p.m. first pitch from Plumeri Park.

