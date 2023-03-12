Cougars await their fate on Selection Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston men’s basketball team will find out where they’ll be playing in round one of the NCAA tournament on Sunday evening.

The NCAA selection show will be announced live on CBS beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

The Cougars wrapped up a 31-3 campaign on Tuesday night in Washington, D.C. They defeated their conference rivals UNC Wilmington, 63-58, to win the programs second Colonial Athletic Association Title.

Charleston solidified an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament with the conference win. This marks the college’s first trip to the tournament under second year head coach Pat Kelsey, and their first trip to the big dance since 2018.

The Cougars spent four weeks in the AP top 25 this season.

