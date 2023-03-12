SC Lottery
Cougars to play San Diego State in NCAA tournament

The Cougars will face San Diego State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in Orlando.(Live 5)
By Summer Huechtker
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston men’s basketball team found out where they’ll be playing in round one of the NCAA tournament on Sunday evening.

The Cougars will face San Diego State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in Orlando.

Pat Kelsey’s team is the 12th ranked team in the South Region, a seed that historically has provided several upsets in the tournament, going against the 5th seed Aztecs.

San Diego State went 27-6 this season and won the Mountain West Tournament championship.

The College wrapped up a 31-3 campaign on Tuesday night in Washington, D.C. They defeated their conference rivals UNC Wilmington, 63-58, to win the program’s second Colonial Athletic Association Title.

The win gave CofC an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament with the conference win. This marks the college’s first trip to the tournament under second year head coach Pat Kelsey, and their first trip to the big dance since 2018.

The Cougars spent four weeks in the AP top 25 this season.

CofC won’t be the only team from South Carolina playing in Orlando. Furman, the SoCon champs, will also play in Orlando as the 13 seed in the South Region against 4th seeded Virginia. The winners of the games between CofC/San Diego State and Furman/Virginia will face off in the Round of 32 in Orlando on Saturday.

