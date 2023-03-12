SC Lottery
Deputies: Manhunt underway after College Park Rd. traffic stop

Deputies say they stopped a car just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of College Park Road and...
Deputies say they stopped a car just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of College Park Road and Gateway Drive.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a man who fled after a Sunday afternoon traffic stop.

Deputies say they stopped a car just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of College Park Road and Gateway Drive.

During that stop, a man fled, according to Cpl. Carli Drayton.

Drayton says deputies are in the area searching for the man.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

