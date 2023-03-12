SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Firefighter dies after battle with illness, fire chief says

The Brecksville Fire Department is mourning the loss of a firefighter following a battle with...
The Brecksville Fire Department is mourning the loss of a firefighter following a battle with an illness.(Source: Brecksville Fire Department)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio firefighter died after a battle with an illness on Friday, according to officials.

The Brecksville Fire Department said it is mourning the loss of Bruce Gordon, who died at the age of 60 from an unidentified illness.

Brecksville Fire Chief Nick Zamiska said Gordon had been with the fire department for 40 years and had acted as a firefighter and a paramedic.

“He will be missed by all,” Zamiska said in a comment. “Truly the best of the best.”

Funeral details have not been announced.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh and Brooklynn White are asked to stand so witness Chris Wilson can see them...
Girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh files 2nd report on reporter intrusions
The sheriff’s office responded around 10:30 p.m. to the 1900th block of Central Park Rd.
3 shot at James Island home, deputies say
Solar panel sales have reached a high in South Carolina. Nearly 35,000 solar installations...
Complaints increasing amid record solar panel installations in SC
Officers responded to the area of Dorchester Road and Cross County Road. That is near the...
Police respond to ‘possible shooting’ near N. Charleston shopping center
Lowcountry Fiberglass Pools customer Colleen Chrien's backyard is empty months after a pool was...
Lowcountry customers pay thousands for pool installations that never began

Latest News

The departure makes State Sen. Marlon Kimpson the latest in a string of South Carolina...
Kimpson leaving South Carolina Senate to join Biden admin
A boy and a man ride bicycles through floodwaters in Watsonville, Calif., Saturday, March 11,...
As atmospheric river exits, another awaits to hit California
Another round of storms is heading to flood-ravaged California. A new atmospheric river event...
Millions in California are bracing for more storms
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
Russian advance stalls in Ukraine’s Bakhmut, think tank says
Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego....
8 dead after smuggling boat capsizes off San Diego coast