Gamecocks Complete Sweep of Bethune-Cookman with Pair of Wins

By USC Athletics
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA  – The University of South Carolina baseball team completed a three-game sweep of Bethune-Cookman with a pair of wins on Saturday afternoon (March 11) at Founders Park. The Gamecocks won the first contest 8-5 and took the nightcap 10-3.

Carolina used three crooked innings in game one, scoring a pair of runs in the second and third frames and three runs in the fifth. Ethan Petry drove in three runs in the game while Carson Hornung was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Braylen Wimmer, Gavin Casas and Cole Messina each scored two runs in the contest.

Noah Hall earned the win, striking out five and allowing six hits, three runs with five walks in five innings. James Hicks picked up his first save, going four frames with five hits and two runs.

Jack Mahoney had nine punchouts in six innings as the Gamecocks took the nightcap. He allowed seven hits and two runs with no walks. Eli Jerzembeck struck out the side in the seventh while Chris Veach had a strikeout in a scoreless eighth.

Caleb Denny had the big hit, Carolina’s third grand slam of the weekend in the second. Wimmer was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, Talmadge LeCroy doubled and drove in a pair and Dylan Brewer scored a pair of runs.

POSTGAME NOTES

  • The Gamecocks now have five grand slams on the season.
  • James Hicks has now pitched 18 innings and allowed just two runs.
  • The Gamecocks scored in double figures in the nightcap. Carolina has 10 double digit scoring outputs this season.
  • Braylen Wimmer is a perfect 12-for-12 on stolen bases, leading the SEC.

UP NEXT Carolina will conclude the homestand on Tuesday night (March 14) against Presbyterian. First pitch is at 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

