Nikki Haley to hold rally in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley is once again campaigning in her home state and the first voting state, South Carolina.

Following a tour through Iowa, which used to be the first voting state, Haley makes her way to Myrtle Beach on Monday.

Almost a month ago, the former South Carolina governor officially announced her 2024 run for president in Charleston.

At that campaign launch, she said her goal is to save the nation from a “downward spiral of socialism and defeatism.”

“Now, America is falling behind. Our future is slipping. Our leaders are failing us, and no one embodies that failure more than Joe Biden,” Haley said at the Feb. 15 launch.

Haley was the first Republican candidate to officially announce a run against former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination for President.

Before she announced her run, Trump was asked about the possibility of her vying for the nomination at his January campaign event in Columbia. Trump claims Haley told him previously that she would not run against him because he is “the greatest president.”

Trump then said people change their opinions and what is in their hearts, encouraging the first female governor of South Carolina to make a run.

“I said, ‘If your heart wants to do it, you have to go do it,’” Trump said.

The rally will be held at Horry Georgetown Tech’s Grand Strand campus. Doors open at 5 p.m, with the event starting at 6 p.m.

Haley served as the state governor from 2011 to 2017.

