Police searching for missing Mt. Pleasant youth

Jalen Clark, whose age was not released, was last seen around 2 p.m. on March 3, walking in the...
Jalen Clark, whose age was not released, was last seen around 2 p.m. on March 3, walking in the Hickory Shadows area.(Mount Pleasant Police Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police are looking to find a missing youth who was last seen just over a week ago.

Jalen Clark, whose age was not released, was last seen around 2 p.m. on March 3, walking in the Hickory Shadows area.

Police describe Clark as 5′04,” weighting 120 pounds with shaggy brown hair and brown eyes.

Clark was wearing black jeans with holes, a black shirt, a black backpack on his back and a men’s pearl necklace around his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Jenkins with the Mount Pleasant Police Department at gjenkins@tompsc.com, 843-884-4176 or 854-202-1921.

