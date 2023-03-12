SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

School bus driver faces DUI charge after almost crashing on route, complaint says

A West Virginia school bus driver has been arrested on a DUI charge, according to a criminal...
A West Virginia school bus driver has been arrested on a DUI charge, according to a criminal complaint.(Sisoje via Canva)
By Blake Whitener and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ(Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say a school bus driver is facing a DUI charge after nearly crashing.

WSAZ reports that 33-year-old Casey Dodrill was charged on Thursday after a teacher’s aide told authorities he almost crashed a school bus.

According to a criminal complaint, the school employee said Dodrill nearly crashed Nicholas County school bus 134 when he drove the bus off the road and almost failed to recover.

The near crash reportedly happened on Dodrill’s route while taking children home from Gauley River Elementary School and Richwood High School.

The complaint stated that the 33-year-old admitted to officers that he drank six beers that day as he had a lot on his mind.

Authorities said Dodrill failed three field sobriety tests and was given a breath test, where he scored a .118, above the blood alcohol content limit of .08.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh and Brooklynn White are asked to stand so witness Chris Wilson can see them...
Girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh files 2nd report on reporter intrusions
Just after 12:45 p.m., deputies tried to stop a car on Highway 165 near the Ravenel area,...
Deputies: Man who fled traffic stop believed to be ‘armed and dangerous’
Officers responded to the area of Dorchester Road and Cross County Road. That is near the...
Police respond to ‘possible shooting’ near N. Charleston shopping center
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey has announced he will not seek an eighth term as mayor of...
N. Charleston mayor won’t seek reelection; Police chief issues statement
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
The National Guard was called to Monterey County, California after floodwaters breached a...
Storm breaches California river’s levee, hundreds evacuate
Dozens of North Charleston community members discussed issues they have with the school...
Conference brings N. Charleston residents together to address community issues
The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office released the name of the woman who was killed in a crash...
Coroner IDs 78-year-old woman killed in Georgetown Co. crash