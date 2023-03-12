SC Lottery
State Rep. Pendarvis announces he’s not running for N. Charleston mayor

The House District 113 representative announced earlier this year he was considering making a run.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State lawmaker and attorney Marvin Pendarvis says he is not throwing his hat into the ring for mayor of North Charleston.

The House District 113 representative announced earlier this year he was considering making a run.

Pendarvis says he is grateful for the reaction that announcement received; however, he will stay serving at the State House.

The North Charleston native says he looks forward to working side-by-side with whoever can bring a strong future to the city.

“I think our best days are still ahead of us and we can reach them by improving the quality of life in our city through more educational and economic opportunities and a renewed effort to keep our neighborhoods safe,” Pendarvis said.

Recently, Pendarvis proposed a bill that would remove North Charleston from the Charleston County School District and create a new district.

The bill came as current North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said the North Charleston City Council will explore breaking away from the school district to create their own.

Summey announced on Friday that he was not going to be on the ballot box.

Summey became mayor in 1994 when he filled an unexpired term of office from former Mayor Bobby Kinard. Summey has since been reelected seven times since then.

The decision for North Charleston schools to stay in the Charleston County School District or be moved to a new city-run district may be a large talking point for potential mayor candidates.

