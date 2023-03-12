SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Stingrays Fall to Florida in Rubber Match

The Stingrays dropped their weekend finale in Florida on Saturday, 3-1
The Stingrays dropped their weekend finale in Florida on Saturday, 3-1(South Carolina Stingrays)
By SC Stingrays
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTERO, FL – The South Carolina Stingrays (33-19-4-1) fell to the Florida Everblades (32-17-4-4) on Saturday night by a final score of 3-1 at Hertz Arena.

Andrew Fyten got the Everblades on the board at the 5:24 mark of the opening stanza for the first goal of the contest. Fyten slid a shot past a diving Clay Stevenson that banked off the goaltender and past the goal line for the 1-0 lead.

Florida doubled the lead on Zach Uens’ second goal of the season at the 9:33 mark of the second frame. Uens lifted a shot over the glove of a screened Stevenson for the 2-0 advantage.

Xavier Cormier expanded the Everblades’ lead four minutes later as he shoveled a loose puck into an open net. Cormier buried his seventh goal of the year past a scrum of players for the 3-0 lead to close out the second period.

South Carolina got on the board at the 1:32 mark of the final period as Anthony Del Gaizo sniped his 14th goal of the year. Carson Vance held the attacking zone and fed Del Gaizo where the forward gave the Stingrays their lone goal of the contest.

The Stingrays head to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena this Wednesday, March 15th for a 7:00 p.m. battle with the top seed in the South Division, the Jacksonville Icemen.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh and Brooklynn White are asked to stand so witness Chris Wilson can see them...
Girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh files 2nd report on reporter intrusions
Just after 12:45 p.m., deputies tried to stop a car on Highway 165 near the Ravenel area,...
Deputies: Man who fled traffic stop believed to be ‘armed and dangerous’
Officers responded to the area of Dorchester Road and Cross County Road. That is near the...
Police respond to ‘possible shooting’ near N. Charleston shopping center
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey has announced he will not seek an eighth term as mayor of...
N. Charleston mayor won’t seek reelection; Police chief issues statement
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

The Battery earned a 1-1 tie in their 2023 season opener against Phoenix on Saturday
Battery draw 1-1 Phoenix to open 2023 season
Clemson baseball
Clemson sweeps double header over Georgia State
College of Charleston Takes Series in 2-1 Saturday Win at William & Mary
Gamecocks Complete Sweep of Bethune-Cookman with Pair of Wins