Storm system to bring showers and storms later today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A storm system will bring the area scattered showers and storms this afternoon, so have the rain gear for any outdoor plans! A few storms may become strong to severe, with gusty winds possible. The severe threat is highly dependent on the position of a warm front, right now it looks like it will be positioned near our area. Should the warm front clear the area today, that would bring warmer temperatures and more instability. The higher severe threat is across southeast Georgia today. The system will move offshore Monday morning. We start out Monday cloudy with a few showers, but we dry out in the afternoon with more sunshine. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Chilly air will settle in behind the system on Tuesday with highs only in the mid to upper 50s! Overnight lows will also be chilly, in the 30s Monday night, Tuesday night, and Wednesday night. Temperatures return to comfortable, spring-like conditions for the end of the work week with highs in the 70s Thursday through Saturday.

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. PM Showers & Storms. High 69, Low 51.

MONDAY: Clouds to Sunshine. High 68, Low 39.

TUESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 58, Low 35.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 60, Low 38.

THURSDAY: Sunny, High 70, Low 49.

