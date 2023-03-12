‘Turn and Test’: Red Cross advises not just turning the clocks for daylight savings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While daylight saving time might make you groggy, the American Red Cross of South Carolina reminds you not just to turn your clocks forward one hour but to test your smoke alarms as well.

Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by nearly half, according to the Red Cross.

That is why it is critical to both “Turn and Test.”

“As many as seven people die in this country every day from a home fire, but smoke alarms cut your risk in half,” Red Cross of South Carolina CEO Rod Tolbert said. “Protect your household this weekend. Turn your clocks forward and test your smoke alarms.”

Beyond this, the Red Cross also suggests that you install smoke alarms on every level of your home, test them monthly and replace the batteries at least once a year if required.

For more information, visit the Red Cross’ website.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.