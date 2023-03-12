SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘Turn and Test’: Red Cross advises not just turning the clocks for daylight savings

Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by nearly half, according to the...
Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by nearly half, according to the Red Cross.(WWBT)
By Bryce Jacquot and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While daylight saving time might make you groggy, the American Red Cross of South Carolina reminds you not just to turn your clocks forward one hour but to test your smoke alarms as well.

Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by nearly half, according to the Red Cross.

That is why it is critical to both “Turn and Test.”

“As many as seven people die in this country every day from a home fire, but smoke alarms cut your risk in half,” Red Cross of South Carolina CEO Rod Tolbert said. “Protect your household this weekend. Turn your clocks forward and test your smoke alarms.”

Beyond this, the Red Cross also suggests that you install smoke alarms on every level of your home, test them monthly and replace the batteries at least once a year if required.

For more information, visit the Red Cross’ website.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh and Brooklynn White are asked to stand so witness Chris Wilson can see them...
Girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh files 2nd report on reporter intrusions
The sheriff’s office responded around 10:30 p.m. to the 1900th block of Central Park Rd.
3 shot at James Island home, deputies say
Solar panel sales have reached a high in South Carolina. Nearly 35,000 solar installations...
Complaints increasing amid record solar panel installations in SC
Officers responded to the area of Dorchester Road and Cross County Road. That is near the...
Police respond to ‘possible shooting’ near N. Charleston shopping center
Lowcountry Fiberglass Pools customer Colleen Chrien's backyard is empty months after a pool was...
Lowcountry customers pay thousands for pool installations that never began

Latest News

Almost a month ago, the former South Carolina governor official announced her 2024 run for...
Nikki Haley to hold rally in Myrtle Beach
The artist sold his NFT for a record $69 million at a 2021 Christie’s auction.
Digital artist ‘Beeple’ to hold Charleston museum grand opening
Two Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies are receiving medical attention after being...
Richland County deputies exposed to Narcotics during traffic stop
The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office released the name of the woman who was killed in a crash...
Coroner IDs 78-year-old woman killed in Georgetown Co. crash