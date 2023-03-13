1 killed, 1 wounded in North Charleston weekend shootout, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a shooting early Sunday morning left one person dead and a second wounded.

Police responded to a report of gunshots at the Stayover Lodge on McMillan Avenue Sunday morning at approximately 1:40 a.m., police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Officers found two men who had been shot, he said. EMS took both victims to an area hospital where one of them died, Jacobs said.

“At this point, there is evidence to show that the two adult males were shooting at each other,” Jacobs said.

No charges have been filed so far but the investigation is ongoing.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

