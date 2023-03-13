SC Lottery
2 arrested in N. Charleston restaurant burglary

By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston have arrested two people in connection with a burglary that happened Saturday morning.

Donte Ward, 38, and Jarrod Green, 37, both of North Charleston, are charged with second-degree violent burglary. Police say Green also had an active warrant for a burglary with the North Charleston Police Department.

Officers responded to Asian Garden on Rivers Avenue for a commercial burglar alarm around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a police report. When officers arrived on scene, they found a glass door that had been broken into and lights on inside the business, the report states.

Police say Ward tried to run away from the scene and led officers on a brief foot pursuit before he was arrested without incident.

Officers found and arrested Green who was still inside the business, the report states.

