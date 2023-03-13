23-year-old dies in North Charleston weekend shootout, coroner says

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a Hanahan man died early Sunday morning in a shooting in the North Charleston area.

Tristan McGill, 23, died at approximately 3:14 a.m. Sunday at MUSC from a gunshot wound, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The shooting, which left a second man wounded, happened at the Stayover Lodge on McMillan Avenue at approximately 1:40 a.m. Sunday where police responded to a report of gunshots, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Officers found the two victims and EMS took them to an area hospital where one of them died, Jacobs said.

“At this point, there is evidence to show that the two adult males were shooting at each other,” Jacobs said.

No charges have been filed so far but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.