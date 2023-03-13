SC Lottery
4-year-old Upstate cancer survivor surprised with trip to Disney

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In Fountain Inn, Sunday was all about four-year-old King Wilson.

“I think seeing King’s bravery and strength as he battles his illness has been really inspiring for our community,” said Fountain Inn Mayor GP McLeer.

King was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma Stage 4 cancer in July 2020.

“He did five rounds of chemo. He did two rounds of bone marrow transplant,” said Joi Wilson, King’s Mom.

King has been in remission for nearly a year.

“He really fought through,” said Wilson.

In honor of his journey, family and friends helped deliver the news that his wish is coming true.

“When you see that kid light up and their family’s, knowing that they’ve been through this battle and now there’s a rainbow at the end,” said Make-A-Wish South Carolina Board Member Bill Smith.

Sunday was proclaimed “King Wilson Day” in the city of Fountain Inn, and he also received a key to the city.

But King’s true wish was to go to Disney.

“He’s been wanting to go to Disney for a while, and just to know that all this is just for him and everything that he’s gone through, it really means a lot,” said Wilson.

The whole family will head to Disney on Saturday.

400 kids in the state are on the wait list for Make-A-Wish South Carolina, and 255 wishes will be granted this year, including King’s.

“Whether it is a big city and a big celebration or a small town where friends and neighbors and teachers come together, it’s really a grassroots organization at its core,” said Make-A-Wish South Carolina VP for Mission Advancement Amanda Osborne.

