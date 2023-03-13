SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Co. School Board discusses ban on ‘sexually charged topics’

The Charleston Co. School District is discussing a policy that would ban teachers from talking about sex, sexual orientation and other gender fluidity topics.
By Melissa Rademaker and Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is discussing a policy that would ban teachers from talking about sex, sexual orientation and other gender fluidity topics at schools.

The agenda item says this topic is in anticipation of a state law, that if passed would ban discussion of sexual identity and related topics in schools. The agenda item is so that the district can create a policy ready to put in place, if the bill passes.

The House bill leaves the decision up to parents’ discretion, saying school districts must take action to promote parental involvement before any policies are put in place.

The bill says parents have the ultimate responsibility to direct the upbringing, education, health care and mental health of their children.

The agenda item explains, the school policy would be that staff are not allowed to refer to people by pronouns not associated with their official ID. Staff could not “engage in dialog with any student on topics regarding sexual choices, sexual preferences or gender fluidity” or “engage in dialog with any student about preferred pronouns of the student or staff member.”

We Are Family is an LGBTQ friendly organization. Jonatan Guerrero Ramirez, the community events director says this bill and policy are harmful to some students and not a good use of resources when there are other real issues in schools.

“Our students come to us, a lot of even their straight allies will come to us and say, ‘Why are we having this discussion? Why are we focusing on this when there is a teacher shortage? Why are we focusing on this where we should be focusing on passing our grades?’” Ramirez says. “This is just a waste of time and it’s honestly really sad that these youth are telling us that the adults are being the ones that are acting childish right now.”

The agenda item does say the conversations may be banned except as needed for health classes or student psychological support. It also says the board will work with legal teams and stakeholders to make sure children are supported and protected. Ramirez says We Are Family will continue to support kids in any way they can.

“Take books away, we’re going to offer those books to those youths. If schools take away people’s pronouns, then we’re going to give students pronoun pins to wear proudly in their schools. If schools take away rights for our trans youth, then we’re going to fight for those rights for trans youth. We Are Family has been here since 1985. And we’re not going to go anywhere anytime soon,” Ramirez says.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they stopped a car just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of College Park Road and...
Deputies: Manhunt underway after College Park Rd. traffic stop
Charleston Police say the crash happened at approximately 11:21 p.m. when the driver of a...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in West Ashley crash
North Charleston Police responded to a report of gunshots at the Stayover Lodge on McMillan...
23-year-old dies in North Charleston weekend shootout, coroner says
Jalen Clark, 16, was last seen around 2 p.m. on March 3, walking in the Hickory Shadows area,...
Police searching for missing Mt. Pleasant teen
Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego....
8 dead after smuggling boats capsize off San Diego coast

Latest News

Summerville Fire & Rescue Chief Richard Waring IV will retire after 30 years in fire service.
Fire chief in Summerville announces retirement
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says he will not seek reelection after 29 years in office.
N. Charleston mayor reflects on time in office, names potential successor
The honorable Judge Richard Fields was remembered at his funeral Monday after impacting areas...
Longtime Charleston Judge Richard Fields remembered
A former Citadel cadet will be sentenced for participating in the Jan. 6 riots at the capital.
Former Citadel cadet to be sentenced in Jan. 6 riots this week