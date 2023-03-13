SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Classroom Champions: Middle school needs tool to enhance STEM learning

An area middle school is making the cut when it comes to enhancing their STEM learning.
By Aisha Tyler
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area middle school is making the cut when it comes to enhancing their STEM learning.

Jerry Zucker Middle school Media Specialist Miranda Cary hopes to explore technology even more but needs help from the community to make it happen. She says her school, which is a partial science magnet, has a robust STEM-focused curriculum.

She hopes to help her Title I students explore technology using computer aided design.

For her Donor’s Choose project Carey hopes to get a Cricut electronic cutting machine that can be used for all sorts of designs from a variety of materials.

She said she hopes students at her school can create math and science projects with it.

“They would love it and it would mean they can make nice bulletin boards, math manipulatives and have students add to projects it would be well received.

Cary says she hopes to also use the cricket cutting machine for art projects and even to decorate the school’s morning news show.

Cary says having a Cricut cutting machine for students and teachers to use will bring much more creativity into the school and classroom.

You can help get this project entitled “Making the Cut” funded by donating right now to this Donor’s Choose Project by clicking right here.

All donations are tax deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they stopped a car just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of College Park Road and...
Deputies: Manhunt underway after College Park Rd. traffic stop
Charleston Police say the crash happened at approximately 11:21 p.m. when the driver of a...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in West Ashley crash
North Charleston Police responded to a report of gunshots at the Stayover Lodge on McMillan...
23-year-old dies in North Charleston weekend shootout, coroner says
Jalen Clark, 16, was last seen around 2 p.m. on March 3, walking in the Hickory Shadows area,...
Police searching for missing Mt. Pleasant teen
Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego....
8 dead after smuggling boats capsize off San Diego coast

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Classroom Champions: Middle school needs tool to enhance STEM learning
The Charleston County School Board is discussing a policy that would ban teachers from talking...
Charleston Co. School Board discusses ban on ‘sexually charged topics’
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. School Board discusses ban on ‘sexually charged topics’
The Charleston County School Board will hear why a task force is recommending that teachers'...
Charleston County teacher pay raise proposal numbers explained