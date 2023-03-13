Classroom Champions: Middle school needs tool to enhance STEM learning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area middle school is making the cut when it comes to enhancing their STEM learning.

Jerry Zucker Middle school Media Specialist Miranda Cary hopes to explore technology even more but needs help from the community to make it happen. She says her school, which is a partial science magnet, has a robust STEM-focused curriculum.

She hopes to help her Title I students explore technology using computer aided design.

For her Donor’s Choose project Carey hopes to get a Cricut electronic cutting machine that can be used for all sorts of designs from a variety of materials.

She said she hopes students at her school can create math and science projects with it.

“They would love it and it would mean they can make nice bulletin boards, math manipulatives and have students add to projects it would be well received.

Cary says she hopes to also use the cricket cutting machine for art projects and even to decorate the school’s morning news show.

Cary says having a Cricut cutting machine for students and teachers to use will bring much more creativity into the school and classroom.

You can help get this project entitled “Making the Cut” funded by donating right now to this Donor’s Choose Project by clicking right here.

All donations are tax deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

