SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in West Ashley crash

Charleston Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle that happened late Sunday night.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the 64-year-old man killed late Sunday night in a crash on Savannah Highway.

Jospeph Horton Jr., of Charleston, died at the scene from injuries he suffered in the crash at 11:28 p.m., Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The crash happened at 11:21 p.m. Sunday on Old Charleston Road just east of Main Road, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

A three-wheeled motorcycle traveling east on Old Charleston Road lost control, she said. Horton was ejected in the crash, police said.

Main Road between Savannah Highway and River Road was closed while the Charleston Police accident reconstruction team investigated the crash. The roadway was reopened at approximately 2 a.m.

Wolfsen said the crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

Wolfsen said this is the sixth fatal collision Charleston Police have investigated this year.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they stopped a car just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of College Park Road and...
Deputies: Manhunt underway after College Park Rd. traffic stop
Jalen Clark, 16, was last seen around 2 p.m. on March 3, walking in the Hickory Shadows area,...
Police searching for missing Mt. Pleasant teen
Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego....
8 dead after smuggling boats capsize off San Diego coast
Solar panel sales have reached a high in South Carolina. Nearly 35,000 solar installations...
Complaints increasing amid record solar panel installations in SC
The Cougars will face San Diego State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in...
Cougars to play San Diego State in NCAA tournament

Latest News

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says he will not seek reelection after 29 years in office .
N. Charleston mayor reflects on time in office, names potential successor
Hanahan Police says the active search for a missing man suffering from dementia ended when a...
Missing Hanahan man with dementia found safe, police confirm
North Charleston Police responded to a report of gunshots at the Stayover Lodge on McMillan...
23-year-old dies in North Charleston weekend shootout, coroner says
Summerville Fire & Rescue Chief Richard Waring IV will retire after 30 years in fire service.
Fire chief in Summerville announces retirement