Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in West Ashley crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the 64-year-old man killed late Sunday night in a crash on Savannah Highway.

Jospeph Horton Jr., of Charleston, died at the scene from injuries he suffered in the crash at 11:28 p.m., Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The crash happened at 11:21 p.m. Sunday on Old Charleston Road just east of Main Road, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

A three-wheeled motorcycle traveling east on Old Charleston Road lost control, she said. Horton was ejected in the crash, police said.

Main Road between Savannah Highway and River Road was closed while the Charleston Police accident reconstruction team investigated the crash. The roadway was reopened at approximately 2 a.m.

Wolfsen said the crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

Wolfsen said this is the sixth fatal collision Charleston Police have investigated this year.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.