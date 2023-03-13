SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner IDs 67-year-old killed in Berkeley Co. crash

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died in a single-vehicle crash in...
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died in a single-vehicle crash in Moncks Corner Friday.(Live 5/File)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died in a single-vehicle crash in Moncks Corner Friday.

Anthony Richardson, 67, Moncks Corner, died on the scene, according to Coroner Darnell Hartwell.

The crash happened on Altman Street between East Railroad Avenue and White Street at 1 p.m. Friday. Police say the car ran off the road and hit a tree.

The Moncks Corner Police Department is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they stopped a car just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of College Park Road and...
Deputies: Manhunt underway after College Park Rd. traffic stop
Charleston Police say the crash happened at approximately 11:21 p.m. when the driver of a...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in West Ashley crash
North Charleston Police responded to a report of gunshots at the Stayover Lodge on McMillan...
23-year-old dies in North Charleston weekend shootout, coroner says
Jalen Clark, 16, was last seen around 2 p.m. on March 3, walking in the Hickory Shadows area,...
Police searching for missing Mt. Pleasant teen
Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego....
8 dead after smuggling boats capsize off San Diego coast

Latest News

Donte Ward, 38, and Jarrod Green, 37, both of North Charleston, are charged with second-degree...
2 arrested in N. Charleston restaurant burglary
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says he will not seek reelection after 29 years in office .
N. Charleston mayor reflects on time in office, names potential successor
Hanahan Police says the active search for a missing man suffering from dementia ended when a...
Missing Hanahan man with dementia found safe, police confirm
North Charleston Police responded to a report of gunshots at the Stayover Lodge on McMillan...
23-year-old dies in North Charleston weekend shootout, coroner says