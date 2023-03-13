Coroner IDs 67-year-old killed in Berkeley Co. crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died in a single-vehicle crash in Moncks Corner Friday.

Anthony Richardson, 67, Moncks Corner, died on the scene, according to Coroner Darnell Hartwell.

The crash happened on Altman Street between East Railroad Avenue and White Street at 1 p.m. Friday. Police say the car ran off the road and hit a tree.

The Moncks Corner Police Department is investigating the crash.

