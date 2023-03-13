Fans celebrate Cougars return to March Madness Tournament

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Going dancing; hundreds of Cougar fans crowded inside the downtown stadium to cheer on their team and find out with the players who they will be playing in the tournament.

For the first time since 2018, the Charleston Cougars men’s basketball team will be playing San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament in Orlando on Thursday.

“It’s pretty exciting seeing them go all the way to March Madness,” says College of Charleston student Shivan Patel. “I hope they have a great run; I’m rooting for them. Let’s go Cougars!”

Many fans, including Charile O’Coin & Maya Staats, have lived in Charleston their entire lives and are excited to cheer the team on after years of supporting the Cougars.

“It’s very intriguing,” Staats says. “I play basketball, so it helps me learn more about basketball,” O’Coin adds.

Only being his second season coaching the Cougars, Pat Kelsey’s team is the 12th ranked team in the South Region, going against the 5th seed San Diego State Aztecs.

“The coach Kelsey vibe is unreal. He gets everyone going,” College of Charleston Alumni Max Drugge says. “There’s a different vibe when you come into the stadium; it’s so sick, it’s unreal.”

“One hundred percent born and raised here; I loved it,” Fan Kevin Boshoven says. “I can’t wait for it.”

Fans plan to cheer the Cougars during Thursday’s game, and hopefully more throughout the rest of the tournament.

