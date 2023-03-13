Frost and freeze conditions possible over the next couple nights!
Published: Mar. 13, 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front continues to move offshore slowly helping to advect drier air into the Lowcountry which will eventually lead to sunnier weather.
TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. High 67.
TUESDAY: Sunny. High 58.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 60.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70.
FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds. Scattered PM Showers. High 76.
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. AM Scattered Showers. High 71.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 61.
