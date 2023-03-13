SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Frost and freeze conditions possible over the next couple nights!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front continues to move offshore slowly helping to advect drier air into the Lowcountry which will eventually lead to sunnier weather.

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. High 67.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 58.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds. Scattered PM Showers. High 76.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. AM Scattered Showers. High 71.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 61.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they stopped a car just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of College Park Road and...
Deputies: Manhunt underway after College Park Rd. traffic stop
Jalen Clark, whose age was not released, was last seen around 2 p.m. on March 3, walking in the...
Police searching for missing Mt. Pleasant youth
Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego....
8 dead after smuggling boats capsize off San Diego coast
Solar panel sales have reached a high in South Carolina. Nearly 35,000 solar installations...
Complaints increasing amid record solar panel installations in SC
The Cougars will face San Diego State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in...
Cougars to play San Diego State in NCAA tournament

Latest News

VIDEO: Your Monday forecast
VIDEO: Your Monday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Showers end overnight, cooler air on the way!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday night forecast