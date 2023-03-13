SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Hanahan Police search for missing man with dementia

Shortly before noon on Monday, police were actively searching a wooded area in Hanahan for a missing elderly man whose family says suffers from dementia.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are actively searching a wooded area in Hanahan for a missing elderly man whose family reported him missing on Monday.

Police say Flournoy Walker III disappeared from a home in Tanner Plantation.

Walker is 6-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs around 240 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, police say.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Isle of Palms Police and North Charleston Police are also assisting Hanahan officers in the search.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they stopped a car just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of College Park Road and...
Deputies: Manhunt underway after College Park Rd. traffic stop
Jalen Clark, 16, was last seen around 2 p.m. on March 3, walking in the Hickory Shadows area,...
Police searching for missing Mt. Pleasant teen
Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego....
8 dead after smuggling boats capsize off San Diego coast
Solar panel sales have reached a high in South Carolina. Nearly 35,000 solar installations...
Complaints increasing amid record solar panel installations in SC
The Cougars will face San Diego State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in...
Cougars to play San Diego State in NCAA tournament

Latest News

North Charleston Police responded to a report of gunshots at the Stayover Lodge on McMillan...
1 killed, 1 wounded in North Charleston weekend shootout, police say
Charleston Police say the crash happened at approximately 11:21 p.m. when the driver of a...
Motorcyclist dies in West Ashley crash, police say
Summerville Fire & Rescue Chief Richard Waring IV will retire after 30 years in fire service.
Fire chief in Summerville announces retirement
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Hanahan Police searching for missing man suffering from dementia