Hanahan Police search for missing man with dementia

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are actively searching a wooded area in Hanahan for a missing elderly man whose family reported him missing on Monday.

Police say Flournoy Walker III disappeared from a home in Tanner Plantation.

Walker is 6-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs around 240 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, police say.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Isle of Palms Police and North Charleston Police are also assisting Hanahan officers in the search.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

