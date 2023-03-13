SC Lottery
Longtime Charleston Judge Richard Fields remembered

The honorable Judge Richard Fields was remembered at his funeral Monday after impacting areas...
The honorable Judge Richard Fields was remembered at his funeral Monday after impacting areas of law, faith and politics during his 103 years of life.
By Emily Johnson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The honorable Judge Richard Fields was remembered at his funeral Monday after impacting areas of law, faith and politics during his 103 years of life.

Born, raised, and now resting in Charleston… Fields died March 3 and was the first Black person to open a law practice and became a litigator in Charleston after reconstruction.

“In every courthouse he stepped in, everyone respected him because they knew that he respected them and would give them a fair trial,” Justice Donald Beatty with the South Carolina Supreme Court says.

He was selected as a municipal judge for the city of Charleston in 1969 and was later elected as a judge of the Circuit Court of South Carolina until 1992.

Fields was also politically active forming the Charleston County Political Action Committee to organize Black voters, educate them in power of the ballot and elect blacks into political office in 1950.

“Judge Fields intellect and personality made him a good judge, but he was more than a good judge, he was invaluable because he opened a judiciary to women and people of color,” Beatty added.

Leaders in Charleston and South Carolina remembered his remarkable life, including Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, who knew Fields for many years.

“We’re all beneficiaries of his life, but let Judge Fields life be a challenge for all of us to continue to make Charleston a more just place, a more respectful place, a kinder place and a civil place,” Tecklenburg says.

Fields was an active member of the Centenary United Methodist Church since 1950 where he was remembered Monday with words from church member Howard Wine.

“He lived a great life, and he served this church very well. We love you Judge, and you will always be in our hearts,” Wine says.

Throughout his lifetime, Fields received a number of awards and recognition, including a scholarship founded by the Charleston County Bar in Fields’ honor dedicated to minority students interested in law at the College of Charleston, the Order of the Palmetto, the Harvey Gantt Triumph Award and many others.

Additionally, Spring Street was renamed Judge Richard Fields Street in 2020 and the Municipal Courtroom inside of the city of Charleston was named after him.

Some words used to describe Fields incredible life were humility, civility and accountability.

