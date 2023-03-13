SC Lottery
Missing Hanahan man with dementia found safe, police confirm

Shortly before noon on Monday, police were actively searching a wooded area in Hanahan for a missing elderly man whose family says suffers from dementia.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a Hanahan man who had been reported missing earlier on Monday has been found in a wooded area where an active search was underway.

Police Chief Dennis Turner said a Public Works employee spotted the man walking through the woods in the Tanner Plantation area.

Police say the man had been reported missing from a home there, prompting a massive search.

Turner said the city employee spotted him shortly before a helicopter from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was expected to join in the search from the air.

The man was talking and alert, Turner said. He was being taken to a hospital for observation as a precuation but has been reunited with family.

