Motorcyclist dies in West Ashley crash, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has confirmed a motorcyclist involved in a crash on Savannah Highway has died.

The crash happened at 11:21 p.m. Sunday on Old Charleston Road just east of Main Road, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

A three-wheeled motorcycle traveling east on Old Charleston Road lost control, she said. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and EMS pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

Main Road between Savannah Highway and River Road was closed while the Charleston Police accident reconstruction team investigated the crash. The roadway was reopened at approximately 2 a.m.

Wolfsen said the crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

Wolfsen said this is the sixth fatal collision Charleston Police have investigated this year.

