Police respond to overnight crash involving motorcyclist in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a motorcyclist was seriously injured shortly before 1 a.m. Monday.

The crash happened on Highway 17 at Old Charleston Road and involved only the motorcycle, police say.

Drivers were being asked to find alternate routes as traffic was being diverted in the area.

There was no immediate word on the motorcyclist’s condition.

