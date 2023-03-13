State Rep. Pendarvis won’t run in N. Charleston mayor’s race

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State lawmaker and attorney Marvin Pendarvis released a statement Monday morning stating he does not plan to run to become the next mayor of North Charleston.

The House District 113 Democrat, who had said earlier this year he was considering a run, said he is grateful for the reaction that announcement received; however, he plans to remain in the State House.

“I didn’t know what to expect when I made my consideration public and I was truly humbled and grateful for the response I received,” he said in a statement. “North Charleston is my home. I was born and raised here and I’m raising my own family here now. I care deeply about this community that has given so much to me throughout my life. I think our best days are still ahead of us and we can reach them by improving the quality of life in our city through more educational and economic opportunities and a renewed effort to keep our neighborhoods safe.”

The North Charleston native says he looks forward to working side-by-side with whoever can bring a strong future to the city.

“It will take a strong leader to get us there and I look forward to working side-by-side with whoever that person may be to make this vision for North Charleston a reality,” Pendarvis said.

Recently, Pendarvis proposed a bill that would remove North Charleston from the Charleston County School District and create a new district.

The bill came as current North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said the North Charleston City Council will explore breaking away from the school district to create their own.

Summey announced on Friday that he was not going to be on the ballot box.

Summey became mayor in 1994 when he filled an unexpired term of office from former Mayor Bobby Kinard. Summey has since been reelected seven times since then.

The decision for North Charleston schools to stay in the Charleston County School District or be moved to a new city-run district may be a large talking point for potential mayor candidates.

