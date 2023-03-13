SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘Stunned’: Retired teacher wins $5M on lottery scratch off

Eunice Sample bought a $173 Million Extravaganza scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven store in...
Eunice Sample bought a $173 Million Extravaganza scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven store in Chesapeake and found she won the game’s top prize.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Gray News) – A retired teacher in Virginia was in shock after she won $5 million on a lottery ticket.

Eunice Sample bought a $173 Million Extravaganza scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven store in Chesapeake and found she won the game’s top prize.

“I’m excited, happy, shocked, stunned, but I feel great!” she told the Virginia Lottery as she redeemed her winning ticket.

Sample chose the cash option of $3.125 million. The 7-Eleven store will also receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in the state, making a teacher’s win all the more special.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they stopped a car just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of College Park Road and...
Deputies: Manhunt underway after College Park Rd. traffic stop
Jalen Clark, 16, was last seen around 2 p.m. on March 3, walking in the Hickory Shadows area,...
Police searching for missing Mt. Pleasant teen
Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego....
8 dead after smuggling boats capsize off San Diego coast
Solar panel sales have reached a high in South Carolina. Nearly 35,000 solar installations...
Complaints increasing amid record solar panel installations in SC
The Cougars will face San Diego State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in...
Cougars to play San Diego State in NCAA tournament

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian refugees play with frisbees as they wait in front of a gymnasium Tuesday,...
Biden administration lets Ukrainians who fled war stay in US
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in Orangeburg...
Troopers: Pedestrian hit by dump truck in Orangeburg Co.
Some of the rocks are painted with popular characters and some are painted with complex...
Painted rocks scattered across the globe to spark joy
The Pentagon intends to load up on advanced missiles, space defense and modern jets in order to...
Defense budget speeds toward $1 trillion, with China in mind
A CalTrans vehicle drives north through floodwaters that closed state Highway 1 at the Santa...
Flood problems grow as new storm heads toward California