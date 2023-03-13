Suspect in bank fraud case charged with robbing different bank

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say a 75-year-old man is facing charges for robbing a bank in Aynor.

John Henry Stack is charged with armed robbery and entering a bank with intent to steal, sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said.

Stack was arrested Friday in connection with the bank robbery.

Officers identified Stack as a suspect in fraud cases at Truist Bank branches in Pawleys Island and Charleston in January. In those cases, deputies say he presented another person’s identification and withdrew funds.

Stack was being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

