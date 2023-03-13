SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Troopers: Pedestrian hit by dump truck in Orangeburg Co.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in Orangeburg...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in Orangeburg County.(Live 5/File)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in Orangeburg County.

The crash, involving a dump truck, happened around 1:30 p.m. on Bass Drive near I-95 in Santee, according to Lt. Glover with the Highway Patrol.

The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is unknown at this time.

No word yet if the driver will face charges, Glover said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they stopped a car just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of College Park Road and...
Deputies: Manhunt underway after College Park Rd. traffic stop
Jalen Clark, 16, was last seen around 2 p.m. on March 3, walking in the Hickory Shadows area,...
Police searching for missing Mt. Pleasant teen
Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego....
8 dead after smuggling boats capsize off San Diego coast
Solar panel sales have reached a high in South Carolina. Nearly 35,000 solar installations...
Complaints increasing amid record solar panel installations in SC
The Cougars will face San Diego State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in...
Cougars to play San Diego State in NCAA tournament

Latest News

Charleston Police say the crash happened at approximately 11:21 p.m. when the driver of a...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in West Ashley crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Motorcyclist dies in West Ashley crash, police say
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Motorcyclist dies in West Ashley crash, police confirm
Deputies say they stopped a car just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of College Park Road and...
Deputies: Manhunt underway after College Park Rd. traffic stop