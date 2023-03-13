SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Zebra bites, injures owner’s arm before it’s fatally shot

FILE - The large male zebra continued acting aggressively and charged at a deputy’s cruiser...
FILE - The large male zebra continued acting aggressively and charged at a deputy’s cruiser that had been positioned to keep the animal away from the victim, the sheriff's office said.(Ted Shaffrey | AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A zebra attacked its owner at an Ohio home and bit the man’s arm before it was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy, authorities said.

The attack occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Circleville. Pickaway County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home and found the man in a fenced-in field, lying on the ground.

The large male zebra continued acting aggressively and charged at a deputy’s cruiser that had been positioned to keep the animal away from the victim, the sheriff’s office said. One deputy was able to briefly scare it away using their cruiser’s horn and sirens, but the zebra continued to charge at deputies and other first responders and eventually was shot and killed.

It was not clear what caused the zebra’s aggressive behavior, but officials said it may have been trying to protect some female zebras that were in the same field.

The zebra’s owner was hospitalized but is expected to recover. No other injuries to humans or animals were reported.

Zebras are not considered exotic animals under Ohio law.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they stopped a car just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of College Park Road and...
Deputies: Manhunt underway after College Park Rd. traffic stop
Charleston Police say the crash happened at approximately 11:21 p.m. when the driver of a...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in West Ashley crash
North Charleston Police responded to a report of gunshots at the Stayover Lodge on McMillan...
23-year-old dies in North Charleston weekend shootout, coroner says
Jalen Clark, 16, was last seen around 2 p.m. on March 3, walking in the Hickory Shadows area,...
Police searching for missing Mt. Pleasant teen
Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego....
8 dead after smuggling boats capsize off San Diego coast

Latest News

Police responding to reports of a shooting at the apartment in northwest Dallas around 7:10...
Police: 4 dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building
FILE - President Joe Biden, right, shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese...
Biden in San Diego to announce Australia submarine deal
President Joe Biden spoke Monday morning about recent bank failures.
Fed says it will review supervision of Silicon Valley Bank
Julia Cole will be hosting 'Circle's Ultimate Fan Fest' for the network.
Circle partners with singer/songwriter Julia Cole for several network events
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
Russia: 60-day extension of wartime grain deal acceptable