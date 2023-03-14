1 injured in Williamsburg Co. shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Williamsburg County are investigating a shooting in the Kingstree area that left one person injured.

Williamsburg county Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jalisa Brown said deputies responded Sunday to the intersection of Longstreet Street and Church Street for reports of a shooting victim.

The victim was near Janice Loop when someone shot them, Brown said. The person was taken to a hospital by Williamsburg County Emergency Services.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office criminal investigation division at 843-355-6381 or Crimestoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-CRIME-SC.

