18-year-old woman arrested after allegedly assaulting a deputy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is facing charges after she allegedly assaulted a deputy Sunday.

Destiny Palmer, 18, is charged with assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest and obstructing justice, according to jail records.

Palmer assaulted a deputy while resisting arrest during a traffic stop on Highway 78 around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to an affidavit filed by the sheriff’s office.

Officials say Palmer was yelling at deputies from the passenger seat before they attempted to arrest her. Palmer tried running away and led a deputy on a short food pursuit, court documents state. When they caught up with her, she kicked the deputy in the chest.

Bond is set at $10,000, jail records state.

