Coroner IDs 50-year-old inmate that died at Charleston Co. jail

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 50-year-old Summerville man who died at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Julian Jenkins died at the jail at 7:18 a.m. Tuesday, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Jenkins’s cause and manner of death has not been determined at this time.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called in to investigate the death.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a detention deputy went to check on the man around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and declared a medical emergency.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said medical performed CPR on the man until emergency medical crews arrived but the man was pronounced dead at the detention center.

The inmate had been in the medical unit since he was booked last week, Knapp said.

Knapp said the sheriff’s office will conduct an internal review of the death and asked SLED to conduct an independent investigation.

