DD2 to create esports arenas to further job opportunities for students

Executive Director of Special Programs Dr. Greg Harrison said they saw high demand from students who started their own clubs after school.
By Rey Llerena
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two says they’re building three new esports arenas at their high schools to give their students more opportunities for future jobs.

Executive Director of Special Programs Dr. Greg Harrison said they saw high demand from students who started their own clubs after school.

They have released several renderings of how the arenas at Summerville, Ashley Ridge and Fort Dorchester high schools could look once they are built.

The largest arena will be at Fort Dorchester High School. Harrison said it will hold double the number of computers compared to the other high schools, could host community tournaments and are working with Boeing on advanced flight simulators for students in the JROTC program.

Harrison said they’re using around $300,000 in grants for the project. Each arena costs anywhere between $60,000 to $70,000 to build.

Students in the Career & Technology Education program or esports clubs will have access to these arenas, but it could be open during lunch periods for students to check out.

Harrison said they need to support students in esports because of the growing number of jobs and scholarships available out of high school.

“It also ties in with our media tech programs because the esports games are broadcast, and you have announcers that announce the games,” Harrison said. “It ties into multiple areas in our CTE programs. It also ties into our computer/IT pathway as well. Students are programming, testing games out and basically getting that experience.”

The district said the arenas at Summerville and Ashley Ridge high schools could be open in June.

The arena at Fort Dorchester should be ready to open when the media center is completed next year.

Eventually, the district said they foresee holding tryouts for students to get on teams for certain game titles, so they can compete in the district and across the state.

