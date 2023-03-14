SC Lottery
Deputies arrest man accused of stealing trailers

Lee Aaron Hill, 32, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of grand larceny of $10,000 or more.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a Moncks Corner man accused of stealing trailers in the Awendaw area.

Lee Aaron Hill, 32, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of grand larceny of $10,000 or more.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the two trailers were taken from a storage facility on Fresh Catch Lane in February.

An affidavit states that detectives identified two items that were inside one of the trailers at Hill’s home in Moncks Corner on March 6.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said the trailers were later recovered.

Knapp said one of the trailers had been stamped with a special identification number at a sheriff’s office event in 2018.

Trailer Identification Project events are held by the sheriff’s office. The events allow owners to enter their trailer information and get a stamp with an “owner-applied number” that helps make them more identifiable.

Knapp says they will hold another TIP event on March 25 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at E.B. Ellington Elementary School in Ravenel.

